Fontaine Modification Opens New Facility to Support Detroit Chassis

Fontaine Modification has opened its 10th modification center. The new facility, located in the greater Detroit area, will provide modifications for Ford’s F-59 and F-53 stripped chassis assembled by Detroit Chassis. This becomes the fourth facility operating under the Light-Duty Truck & EV Solutions division.

Fontaine Modification will provide customized electric vehicle conversions, body prep packages and suspension modifications/upgrades at the new 65,000-square-foot modification center. Nate Eichinger, director of operations, will oversee the new facility, in addition to the existing Light Duty Truck & EV Solutions locations.

“Our new modification center positions Fontaine in the heart of American manufacturing and near the Detroit Chassis plant to support the F-53 and F-59 chassis as they roll off the line,” says Pat Griffin, president of Fontaine Modification Light-Duty Truck & EV Solutions.

“The location will allow us to complete modifications faster and streamline the chassis delivery process so that customers get what they need sooner,” he adds.

Fontaine Modification Medium and Heavy Truck Operations offers a full range of design, engineering and production services for vocational and on-highway trucks. Fontaine Modification Light-Duty Truck and EV Solutions provides electrification packaging, integration and installation solutions as well as a full spectrum of light-duty vehicle modifications, notes the company.

Photo: Fontaine Modification’s new modification center in the greater Detroit area