Fontaine Doubles Production, Development Capabilities with New HQ

Driven by demand in both its Heavy Truck Operations and Work Truck & EV Solutions divisions, Fontaine Modification, a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company, is building a new corporate headquarters that will more than double its production and product development capabilities. The new facility, currently under construction in the Charlotte, N.C., I-485 Logistics Center, will be nearly three times the size of the current operation.

Fontaine Modification is an engineering-driven provider of post-production truck services for original equipment manufacturers, dealers and fleets. It operates 10 modification centers located near OEM plants across the United States. Fontaine Modification has been headquartered in Charlotte since 1991.

In addition to the corporate offices, the Charlotte facility is home to the company’s technical center for new product development and a modification center that serves the Freightliner Mt. Holly production plant.

“With the rapidly changing technology landscape in commercial vehicles, our need for new product development space has grown significantly,” says Paul Kokalis, Fontaine Modification’s president. “We provide the engineering support and a path to market for integration of new leading-edge technologies into commercial vehicles, including those that offer zero and near-zero emissions. We are all looking forward to moving from our current 50,000-square-foot location, which has been our home for decades, into a purpose-built 145,000-square-foot facility.”

New features of the expanded layout include a Customer Pilot Review Center, used for review of the first truck built in a complex order, and a video production area.

The new facility, located off Interstate 485 just two miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, is scheduled to open in February 2023.