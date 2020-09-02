FLEETCOR, GreenPrint Unveil the Fuelman Clean Advantage Fleet Card

FLEETCOR, a company that specializes in business payments, and GreenPrint, an environmental technology company, have launched the Fuelman Clean Advantage Fleet Card, the first U.S. card that automatically offsets 100% of tailpipe emissions from every gallon of fuel purchased.

Through this launch, FLEETCOR is helping satisfy the unmet demand for a sustainable fueling solution among small and medium-sized business fleets.

Unlike other cards on the market, the new Fuelman Clean Advantage Fleet Card’s fundamental feature is automatic carbon offsetting on every gallon purchased. Whenever a cardholder fills their tank, FLEETCOR will – through its partnership with GreenPrint – offset 100% of emissions through investments in independently certified carbon projects. Additionally, the Clean Advantage program – in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation – will support the planting of 10,000 trees, further underscoring FLEETCOR’s and GreenPrint’s commitment to sustainable practices and to the environment.

“By working with business owners on this initiative, FLEETCOR will play a role in combating climate change, while also helping small- and medium-sized businesses reach environmentally-conscious customers,” says Keagan Russo, senior vice president at Fuelman.

“We’re seeing more businesses start to build and implement better sustainability practices, and this launch with GreenPrint further emphasizes FLEETCOR’s efforts to do our part,” Russo adds.

The new Fuelman Clean Advantage Card offers a suite of core fuel card benefits including customizable card controls and alerts, online account management, detailed fuel and tax reporting, and 24/7 roadside assistance – while also offering an affordable, turnkey solution for environmentally-conscious fleets. Cardholders will also have access to annual independently audited carbon offset reporting and related sustainability marketing materials.

For more information about the Clean Advantage program or to sign up for the new Fuelman Clean Advantage Card, click here.