Everfuel Orders Hydrogen Distribution Systems From Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a provider of Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and fuel systems for hydrogen, has been awarded an order from Everfuel to deliver two new generation X-STORE high-pressure hydrogen distribution modules.

The modules have a nominal payload capacity of 958 kg of compressed hydrogen at 300 bar and will be produced at Hexagon Purus’ production and assembly facility in Kassel, Germany. They will be used to transport hydrogen to refueling stations serving hydrogen fuel cell electric taxis and buses in Denmark.

“Everfuel is committed to make green hydrogen a competitive fuel in Europe. High capacity hydrogen distribution is an essential part of reaching this goal,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, CEO of Everfuel.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with Hexagon Purus to make the hydrogen distribution as efficient as possible,” he adds.

Deliveries of the hydrogen distribution systems are scheduled for the third quarter.