EnergIIZE Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure Funding Round Coming Up in April

The Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE) Hydrogen funding lane will open for two weeks beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on April 17, 2024, and lasting through 5 p.m. Pacific Time on May 1, 2024.

This lane, funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and administered by CALSTART, follows the Electric Vehicle Fast Track funding lane application window, which is now closed.

The Hydrogen funding lane offers the highest incentive funding cap of all four EnergIIZE funding lanes, covering 50% of eligible equipment and software costs for standard projects, up to $3 million per project. If the applicant also meets certain equity criteria, then 75% of eligible equipment and software costs are covered, with the maximum amount rising to $4 million per project.

Eligible equipment and software covered for funding includes dispensers, compressors, liquid and gaseous pumps, piping and pipelines, high-pressure storage, chillers, meters, switchgears and electrical panel upgrades.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must show proof that their projects are intended for medium- or heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, that refueling stations are capable of dispensing 350 or 700 bar, and that they meet ASME, ASTM and NFPA standards.

Applicants can submit applications with supporting documents through an Incentive Processing Center at the opening of the application window. A Sandbox test application portal will be available on the EnergIIZE website beginning March 25, 2024, to help prospective applicants familiarize themselves with the application process. The How to Apply workshop will be held the next day; prospective applicants are encouraged to register now.

“This is a great opportunity for fleet users and station owners across California to deploy hydrogen fueling infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment at a reduced cost,” says Alyssa Haerle, director of Infrastructure Incentive Administration, CALSTART. “EnergIIZE is happy to help accelerate the industry forward through this funding program.”

EnergIIZE is a CEC block grant project that provides infrastructure incentives for public and private fleets, owner/operators, school bus fleets, transit agencies and public charging sites that plan to deploy battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.

For more information on the four funding lanes, see the EnergIIZE website.