Enbridge, Partners Developing Canadian RNG Projects

Enbridge Inc., a North American energy infrastructure company, Walker Industries and Comcor Environmental have entered a partnership to jointly develop renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across Canada.

The partnership aims to transform landfill waste into carbon-neutral energy, which will be injected into local natural gas distribution networks across Canada, reducing the overall carbon emission of the gas supply used to heat homes, power businesses and fuel vehicle fleets.

“RNG is a low-carbon fuel that will help us get to net-zero,” says Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources. “Companies like Enbridge are working to lower emissions, create jobs and develop new opportunities to transform landfill waste into low-emitting energy.”

The industry estimates over 33 petajoules (PJ) of landfill derived RNG can be generated in the country. The joint venture intends to unlock this RNG potential and offer commercially viable solutions to landfills ready for development. The Niagara RNG facility in Ontario, which is currently under development for in service in 2022, is the partnership’s first landfill RNG project – several additional projects are in the works. Canada has over 10,000 landfill sites, accounting for 20% of national methane emissions. Only one third of those landfill emissions are captured and utilized and the rest are emitted directly to the atmosphere.