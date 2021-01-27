Shell, ECB Group Ink Multi-Year Renewable Diesel Contract

ECB Group Paraguay, a Brazil-based producer of biodiesel, and Shell Trading (U.S.) Co. have signed a multi-year contract that will provide more than 500 million liters of renewable diesel and renewable jet fuel per year to Shell, one of the world’s largest energy companies. The contract is expected to run from 2024.

The renewable diesel HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) will be produced at ECB’s to-be-built Omega Green biorefinery in Paraguay, with a total production capacity of 20,000 barrels per day of HVO, renewable jet fuel and green naphtha.

“We are delighted to have Shell as our single largest offtaker,” says Erasmo Carlos Battistella, founder and CEO of ECB Group. “With Shell’s well-known focus on decarbonization initiatives, it makes perfect sense for us to work together to provide renewable fuel solutions, especially in the transportation sector. This agreement also positions the Omega Green biorefinery to supply a growing demand for low-carbon fuels.”

The ECB Group venture to build and operate the Omega Green biorefinery includes contractor Honeywell UOP, owner of the renewable fuel refining technology for UOP process reactors, Crown Iron Works, a U.S.-based provider of processing systems and technologies, and Acciona, an engineering and construction company.