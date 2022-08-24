DOE Dispenses $40 Million for Clean Hydrogen Technology Deployment

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is releasing $40 million in funding to advance the development and deployment of clean hydrogen technologies.

“DOE is laser focused on building a future with cleaner manufacturing, transportation and electricity – all of which can be achieved with clean hydrogen technology,” states U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These investments will advance cutting-edge technologies and empower state, territory and tribal leaders to make the best, informed decisions about improving…the electric power grid.”

This funding opportunity will advance DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal of reducing the cost of clean hydrogen to $1 per kilogram in one decade, while supporting DOE’s H2@Scale initiative, which aims to advance the affordable production, transport, storage and utilization of clean hydrogen to enable decarbonization and revenue opportunities across multiple sectors. Topic areas include projects that will develop technologies for solar fuels created by harvesting sunlight, improve hydrogen-emissions detection and monitoring, demonstrate higher-density and lower-pressure hydrogen storage technologies, and lower the costs and enhance the durability of hydrogen fuel cells for medium- and heavy-duty transportation applications.

DOE envisions multiple financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements, with the period of performance being approximately two to four years. DOE encourages applicant teams that include stakeholders within academia, industry and national laboratories across multiple technical disciplines. Teams are also encouraged to include representation from diverse entities such as minority-serving institutions or through linkages with Opportunity Zones.