DART Board Approves CNG Fuel Contract

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) board has approved a one-year contract with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to provide natural gas fuel for their compressed natural gas (CNG) fleet.

The total authorized amount, based on both finance and proposed planning miles, is not to exceed $4,122,082.

The one-year contract begins Oct. 1, helping DART achieve fuel price stability needed in the current 20-year financial plan for their 674 CNG buses.

In 2009, DART officially approved the use of CNG as the fuel type for the agency’s buses and constructed fueling stations at bus facilities.

The CNG fleet was fully deployed in the fall of 2012.

Photo: DART’s Rail System Map