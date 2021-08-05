Daimler Truck and Cummins Collaborate on Commercial Vehicle Engines

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. have signed a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines. Cummins will invest in the further development of the medium-duty engine platform and its global production and delivery starting in the second half of the decade for Daimler Trucks & Buses. Daimler Truck AG will no longer invest its own funds in the further development of its medium-duty engines for the Euro VII emissions standard.

Cummins will set up an engine production facility on the site of the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim, Germany plant for local production of medium-duty engines that meet the Euro VII emissions standard for Daimler Trucks and Buses. Production is expected to start in the second half of the decade.

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins will help maintain jobs at the Mannheim location. Cummins will use its existing footprint, strong production and supply chain networks in other regions, including those of Daimler Trucks North America. Cummins has continued to grow its presence and footprint across Europe as it expands its product portfolio for customers ranging from advanced diesel, natural gas, electrified power, hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement as we move forward in collaboration to provide the medium duty engine systems for Daimler Trucks and Buses in global markets,” says Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. “Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for both companies to be more competitive, drive global innovation, expand offerings to customers and reduce emissions. We are looking forward to working with Daimler on this and exploring other potential opportunities to grow our respective companies.”