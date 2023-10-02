Cummins Wraps Up Acquisition of Faurecia Commercial Vehicle Facilities

Cummins Inc. says its Cummins Emission Solutions unit has completed the acquisition of two Faurecia commercial vehicle manufacturing plants and their related activities, one in Columbus, Ind., and one in Roermond, Netherlands.

“This acquisition provides an opportunity for the Cummins Emission Solutions business to ensure continued access to the technology and facilities it needs to meet current and future demand for low-emissions products and to ensure continuity for both the employees and customers of the acquired manufacturing facilities,” explains Cary Chenanda, vice president of Cummins Emission Solutions.

Faurecia has been a partner and supplier to Cummins for more than a decade, and parent company FORVIA Group’s divestment initiatives offered Cummins an opportunity to ensure the long-term supply of aftertreatment components and assemblies. The acquisition adds significant technical and manufacturing resources and enhances Cummins’ existing mixer portfolio.