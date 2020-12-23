Congress Extends Tax Credits for Biofuels, Fuel Cells and Alternative Fuels

Congress has reached a bipartisan deal that contains several important provisions for the transportation industry. Included in the legislation are tax credit extensions for carbon capture technology, fuel cells, biofuels, alternative fuels and energy efficiency.

The full legislative package combines a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package and an omnibus spending bill for 2021 with tax extenders and energy policy changes.

Originally scheduled to expire at the end of the month, the bill calls for a one-year extension on the $1.01 per gallon credit for second-generation biofuel. In addition, the bill’s alternative fuel tax credit will continue to support the expansion of renewable natural gas (RNG), one of the cleanest transportation fuels. The legislation extends the credit through 2021 and applies to RNG in compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) applications.

The Alternative Fuels Tax Credit extends the $0.50 per gallon fuel credit/payment for the use of RNG as a transportation fuel. The Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, which extends the 30%/$30,000 investment tax credit for alternative vehicle refueling property.

“This extension of the tax credit comes at a particularly opportune time as more fleets are realizing the tremendous impact that RNG is having on reducing carbon and the long-term impact it has on climate change,” says Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO of Clean Energy. “We applaud Congress and the President for taking this action and encourage the implementation of permanent measures to encourage further use of this superior and clean fuel.”