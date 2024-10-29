ComEd Provides Rebates for Pre-Owned Electric Fleet Vehicles

As part of a larger investment to accelerate the equitable growth of electric vehicles in northern Illinois, ComEd’s business and public sector fleet EV rebate program can now be used for the purchase of certified, pre-owned electric fleet vehicles and repowered battery EVs to help reduce the costs of transitioning to electric commercial and public sector fleets.

“We want making the switch to EVs to be easy, which is why ComEd is continuing to offer more tools, resources and programs to remove barriers, like cost, from EV adoption,” says Melissa Washington, senior vice president of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “As fleet electrification continues to grow in Illinois, ComEd is now offering rebates in the same amount for customers pursuing both pre-owned EV models and new EVs, which will help support a more affordable journey for the customer and accelerate the clean air benefits of widespread fleet adoption for all of our communities.”

Recognizing that the cost of new EVs is still a main barrier to EV adoption, the ComEd Pre-Owned Electric Fleet Vehicle Rebate will help more commercial customers — including businesses of all sizes and public sector customers — qualify for pre-owned electric fleet vehicle purchase rebates ranging from $5,000 to $180,000 depending on the vehicle class they are purchasing and on whether the customer is located in or primarily serves a low-income or equity-investment-eligible community (EIEC).

Customers interested in using the fleet EV rebate program must complete a rebate application within 90 days of vehicle delivery. Through the program, pre-owned vehicles qualify for the same amounts of funding as new EVs. ComEd customers can submit rebate applications at ComEd.com/clean.

Getting more zero-emissions fleet vehicles on the road is an essential component of reducing tailpipe emissions and reaching the state’s goal of putting one million EVs on the road in Illinois by 2030, as outlined in the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). Over 116,000 EVs are now registered in Illinois, with most owned by ComEd customers.

ComEd’s EV rebate programs are helping residential, business and municipal customers alike increasingly turn to EVs. With nearly $90 million in rebates launched earlier in 2024, and more available in 2025, the programs are designed to ensure equitable EV adoption by reserving more than half of all funds for low-income customers and for customers who reside or primarily serve EIECs. To learn more about ComEd’s EV rebate options, visit ComEd.com/clean.