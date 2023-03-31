Colo. Offers Grants for Clean Vehicle Fleets

Colorado’s health department’s Air Pollution Control Division is accepting the first round of applications for two new grant programs to fund clean vehicles.

The Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program is open to any business, local government or other organization that would like to use low- or zero-emission vehicles in its fleet operations. These can include vehicles that run on electricity, hydrogen or recovered methane.

The Colorado Electric School Bus Grant Program is open to schools and nonprofit organizations that would like to use zero-emission school buses and other electric vehicles to transport children. The school bus grant program can also fund associated charging infrastructure.

“The market shows that more organizations in Colorado are choosing electric vehicles. This is one of many ways we’re working to support anyone who wants to take advantage of the financial, health and environmental benefits,” says Michael Ogletree, director of the Air Pollution Control Division. “Transitioning away from fossil fuels and toward clean, zero-emissions options is vital to achieving Colorado’s climate goals and protecting clean air.”

Grants will be awarded to organizations according to:

The benefit to the community.

The applicant’s plans to transition to low- or zero- emission vehicles.

When considering community benefits, the air division will assess positive air quality impacts and whether the school or operation is in an area disproportionately impacted by pollution. For transition plans, the division will examine if the applicant considered infrastructure needs, permitting and other support for the project.

Applications for the initial round will be accepted until June 30, 2023. The air division will review submissions and announce selected grantees later this year.

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) will also soon launch its Fleet-ZERO Grant Program to support charging infrastructure for EV fleets. This will be separate from grant programs through the air division. However, any fleets that are eligible for the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program would also be eligible for infrastructure funding through CEO’s Fleet-ZERO Grant Program.