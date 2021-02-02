Coalition Forms to Accelerate U.S. Hydrogen Development

A coalition of 11 companies have partnered to form Hydrogen Forward, an initiative focused on advancing hydrogen development in the U.S.

The founding members – Air Liquide, Anglo American, Bloom Energy, CF Industries, Chart Industries, Cummins Inc., Hyundai, Linde, McDermott, Shell and Toyota – are united under a shared belief in the environmental and economic benefits of hydrogen technologies. These companies believe that accelerating investment in hydrogen will help the U.S. deliver on its climate goals while creating a stronger economy with new, good-paying jobs.

The initiative – which represents companies invested in all links of the hydrogen value chain from source to service – is focused on showcasing hydrogen’s value to Washington, D.C., policymakers and other stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen solutions and related infrastructure build-out across the nation.

“At Air Liquide, we have always worked to provide solutions and technologies that meet today’s needs while also addressing the challenges of the future,” says Michael Graff, executive vice president of Air Liquide Group. “With the world changing at a rapid pace, we need smart climate solutions to tackle our generation’s greatest challenges. Air Liquide and our Hydrogen Forward partners believe hydrogen, and its various applications, is one of the solutions we need to power a sustainable future that benefits our global society.”

Produced domestically with low or no carbon footprint, hydrogen can help decarbonize large segments of the economy, including shipping and transportation, power generation, refining, steelmaking, chemical production, mining, manufacturing and other industries. With all of its hydrogen made in the U.S., the country will see the full economic benefits of the value chain including job opportunities and revenue generation.

Members of the Hydrogen Forward coalition are making domestic investments and driving specific projects across the nation to bring these technologies to scale. From the manufacturing and sale of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to supporting the fueling stations that keep FCEVs moving, Hydrogen Forward members say they are committed to transportation innovation. Likewise, member company hydrogen storage solutions and partnerships with local utility companies are helping to harness renewable energy and decarbonize the power generation sector.

However, lack of systemic policy support for hydrogen risks to derail these efforts. While Europe and East Asia have committed to investing hundreds of billions of dollars into hydrogen solutions, the U.S. is the only major market without a national hydrogen strategy. A comprehensive approach is critical because it provides a much-needed framework to enable fast, large-scale adoption.

Hydrogen Forward and its member companies support policies that accelerate the energy transition, bolster U.S. energy and climate innovation, and establish a clear, comprehensive strategy for hydrogen and related infrastructure development that will allow the U.S. to harness the significant benefits of these technologies.

