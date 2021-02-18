Clean Energy’s New RNG Station Fuels Southern California

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of clean fuel for the transportation market, has opened a new fueling station in Whittier, Calif.

The station is owned by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (LACSD). Clean Energy will provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel heavy-duty trucks and other medium-duty vehicles in the region, including LACSD’s vehicles. Located at 3212 Workman Mill Road, the RNG station was designed, built and will be operated by Clean Energy. The station replaces an older facility and features an improved, truck-friendly layout with the ability to dispense fuel three times as fast as the current station.

RNG is derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. Clean Energy’s Redeem RNG reduces climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% – and even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG – making it a carbon-negative fuel.

“This new station increases access to RNG for heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, allowing more vehicles to take advantage of one of the cleanest fuels available today,” says Chad Lindholm, vice president of Clean Energy. “We are pleased to partner with LACSD to bring this sustainable fueling solution to the region, as it will allow more fleets to reduce their carbon footprint.”

LACSD applied for and was awarded a grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC), which offset a portion of the construction costs. The new station is expected to dispense over 300,000 gallons per year – a 50% increase from the prior facility.