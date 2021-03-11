Clean Energy Starts Refueling Heavy-Duty Fleets at New RNG Station

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of clean fuel to the transportation market, has opened a new public fueling station in Carson, Calif., that will provide renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel trucks in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach – and service many Carson-area truck terminals and warehouses.

“This RNG station will allow more vehicles to take advantage of the cleanest fuel available today, especially in a region heavily impacted by emissions from heavy-duty trucks,” says Greg Roche, vice president of sustainability at Clean Energy. “We are pleased to bring more fueling choices to companies that want to reduce their carbon footprint with RNG and greatly reduce harmful greenhouse gases.”

RNG is derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. It can reduce climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60% and even up to 400% depending on the source of the RNG – making it a carbon-negative fuel.

Located near the 405 and 710 freeways, the RNG station was designed, built and is operated by Clean Energy. The station features high-speed dispensing for rapid truck fueling.