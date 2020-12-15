Clean Energy Inks Multiple Extended Fueling Contracts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. says it has new and extended contracts for more than 58 million gallons of Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG) to accommodate the continued demand for sustainable fuel from key business segments including heavy-duty trucking, solid waste and public transit.

“Our customers have continued to operate their essential businesses at a very high level, despite significant challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Nate Jensen, senior vice president of renewable fuels at Clean Energy. “This means that essential employees are able to get to work, refuse is collected every day and goods movement continues uninterrupted throughout the U.S. We have significantly augmented our supplies of Redeem RNG and expect to provide ever-increasing volumes of sustainable fuel to our customers.”

Clean Energy’s Redeem was the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel, derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. Redeem reduces climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% – even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG, making it a negative carbon fuel.

To access the complete list of Clean Energy Fuels’ new and extended contracts, click here.