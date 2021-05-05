Clean Energy Inks Bundle of Renewable Natural Gas Supply Contracts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of clean fuels for the transportation market, has secured multiple renewable natural gas (RNG) supply contracts.

“Fleets are learning that RNG, together with natural gas engine technology, is a proven solution that can significantly decrease the impact of harmful emissions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” says Chad Lindholm, vice president of Clean Energy Fuels. “Clean Energy’s corporate vision is directly tied to working with our customers to improve air quality and positively influence public health. We will continue to grow the role of RNG in our fuel offerings to provide a clean and cost-effective alternative to diesel fuel.”

Clean Energy’s new fueling agreements include:

Pac Anchor, a port drayage company that serves the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, has added 23 new trucks to its fleet for an estimated 2.5 million gallons of RNG.

Cal Portland signed an RNG supply agreement to support its fleet of 150 ready-mix and bulk hauler natural gas trucks for an estimated 1 million gallons.

Biagi Bros., a nationwide carrier whose customers include Anheuser-Busch and PepsiCo, will deploy 12 new trucks through the Zero Now program for an approximate 900,000 gallons of RNG.

Ecology Auto Parts is adding 35 new vehicles to its Southern California fleet through Clean Energy’s Zero Now program that will fuel with an anticipated 420,000 gallons of RNG.

Valley Metro RPTA, in Mesa, Ariz., awarded Clean Energy a contract for full operations and maintenance service of their fueling equipment for a fleet of 115 buses, which use an expected 1.2 million gallons annually. In addition, Valley Metro contracted Clean Energy to upgrade its station, which was recently completed in March.

TransDev, a transit agency in Long Island, N.Y., and long-time Clean Energy customer, has extended its fueling contract for an anticipated 2 million gallons.

Clean Energy says RNG reduces climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% – and even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG – making it a negative carbon fuel.

To access the complete list of Clean Energy’s recent RNG contracts, click here.