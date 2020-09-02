Clean Energy Fuels Contracted to Provide RNG to MTA Buses

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of clean fuel for the transportation market, has been contracted by New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to provide its Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel derived from organic waste, to power the MTA’s 800 natural gas transit buses.

“The MTA is a prime example of a major transit agency recognizing the environmental benefits and financial value of RNG,” says Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO of Clean Energy Fuels.

“We’re pleased to support their efforts by supplying low-carbon RNG, a cleaner fuel option that will help improve air quality and fight climate change in the region,” he adds.

The multi-year agreement for an estimated 25 million gallons of Clean Energy’s Redeem RNG will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by switching to RNG from fossil natural gas.

Redeem is the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel, derived from capturing biogenic methane that is produced from the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. Switching to Redeem will reduce the MTA’s carbon footprint of its natural gas transit buses.