Clean Energy Delivers 143 Million Gallons of Redeem RNG

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the U.S. and Canada, says it delivered 143 million gallons of Redeem RNG in 2019.

Redeem was the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel, derived from capturing biogenic methane that is produced from the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants.

Clean Energy’s 2019 Redeem totals were bolstered by a seven-year contract with UPS for 170 million gallons to fuel their large fleet of natural gas heavy-duty trucks around the country, the largest purchase of RNG ever in the U.S. In 2019, Clean Energy provided an estimated 16 million gallons of Redeem to UPS.

“Fleets are discovering that RNG, together with natural gas engine technology, is a proven solution that can significantly decrease the impact of harmful emissions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” says Chad Lindholm, vice president of Clean Energy Fuels. “Clean Energy’s corporate vision is directly tied to improving air quality and positively impacting public health, so we’ll continue to grow Redeem’s role in our fuel offerings to provide a clean and cost-effective alternative to diesel fuel.”

The City of Philadelphia has started to replace its diesel refuse trucks with CNG trucks, contracting with Clean Energy to retrofit its city garage to make it CNG-compliant. Clean Energy will also design, build, operate and maintain a 43-truck private time-fill CNG station, with room for expansion, at the same location.

BC Transit, which provides public transit services to dozens of British Columbia communities located outside Vancouver, has once again contracted with Clean Energy to design, build and maintain a CNG station in Langford. This agreement includes upgrading the existing Langford garage and fueling island to make them CNG-compatible. This station will initially fuel approximately 60 CNG buses with an ultimate capacity of 120 buses over the life of the 13-year contract.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a network of approximately 540 stations across North America that it owns or operates. Clean Energy builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations and delivers more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the U.S.

Clean Energy sells Redeem RNG fuel, believing it to be the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70%, says the company.

Photo: Clean Energy’s 2019 emissions calculator