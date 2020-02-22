Chicago Area Clean Cities to Host 2020 Green Drives Conference

Chicago Area Clean Cities says it will hold its ninth annual Green Drives Conference & Expo on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Chicago-area coalition invites commercial and government fleets, community leaders and the public to attend the environmental conference at the Northern Illinois University Conference Center in Naperville, Ill.

“We expect to have more than 200 attendees, two dozen speakers and 40 environmentally-friendly vehicles on display or available for test drives,” says John Walton, chair member of Chicago Area Clean Cities. “As one of the largest clean-transportation conferences in the Midwest, Green Drives provides you with the benefits of a multi-day conference in a one-day trade show-like setting – all celebrating the latest in green-vehicle technologies.”

“Attendees not only get a chance to network with experts from throughout the nation and the region, but they learn of first-hand experiences from fleets currently using alternative fuels and electric vehicles. At Green Drives, we connect the people and technologies that help make sustainable transportation a reality. We also give attendees the chance to get behind the wheel of vehicles of all different sizes,” adds Walton.

Chicago Area Clean Cities, a nonprofit coalition focused on promoting clean transportation in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. The coalition’s membership is comprised of federal, state and local governments, corporations, small businesses and individuals. These stakeholders come together to share information and resources, educate the public, help craft public policy and collaborate on projects that reduce petroleum use.

Green Drives is being held at Northern Illinois University’s Conference and Meetings Center, 1120 E. Diehl Road, Naperville, IL 60563.

To register for tickets, become a sponsor or exhibitor, or to learn more about the conference, click here.