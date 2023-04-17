Chevron, Toyota Taking a Road Trip Running on Renewable Gasoline Blend

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is partnering with Toyota to take a road trip along the Gulf Coast to showcase a new gasoline blend that is composed of more than 50% renewable content.

The road trip, in a Toyota Tundra, RAV4 and Camry, is running from Mississippi through Louisiana before concluding in Texas. During the tour, Chevron representatives will talk with members of the public about the benefits of lower-carbon fuels like biofuels and renewable gasoline blend. Using a variety of feedstocks and technologies, renewable gasoline blends can reduce lifecycle emissions and be used in the existing automotive fleet and with the existing fueling network.

“Multiple solutions are needed to help lower the carbon intensity of the transportation sector,” says Chevron’s Andy Walz. “With more than 265 million gasoline-powered vehicles on the road today in the United States, renewable gasoline blends could empower virtually all drivers to have a role in a lower-carbon transportation future. We are excited to partner with Toyota for the opportunity to demonstrate lower-carbon technologies that are compatible with internal combustion engines.”

Chevron produces and markets biodiesel, renewable diesel and renewable natural gas and is currently building hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California. To complement these efforts, Chevron has developed, produced and tested blends of renewable gasoline, with the goal of such blends being manufactured using today’s infrastructure and used in almost any gasoline-powered vehicle.

Photo by Luis Ramirez on Unsplash