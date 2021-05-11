Chevron, Clean Energy Expand RNG Fueling Network at California Ports

Chevron Corp. says its wholly owned subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron), is investing an additional $20 million in the Adopt-a-Port initiative with Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a California-based provider of renewable natural gas (RNG).

Chevron has now invested a total of $28 million in the initiative, which provides truck operators – large fleets and owner-operators – serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with carbon-negative RNG to reduce emissions.

“Chevron’s increased commitment to this project will allow us to extend favorable funding to smaller, independent operators, which means cleaner, RNG-fueled trucks operating in the ports,” says Greg Roche, vice president of sustainability at Clean Energy. “The resulting positive environmental impact will help to reduce local air pollution while also eliminating climate pollutants.”

In addition to providing funding for the initiative, Chevron supplies RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. The company’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new or converting to RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

Truck operators participating in the program, which supports the ports’ Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan, agree to fuel up at the Clean Energy stations supplied with Chevron RNG. Truck operators and their import and export customers are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program while also reducing smog-forming NOx emissions by up to 98% compared to diesel trucks.