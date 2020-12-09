Carson Inks Extended Renewable Fuel Agreement with Neste

Carson, a company that specializes in the fuel, lubricant, trucking and vehicle industries, has extended its renewable diesel agreement with Neste, a producer of renewable fuels, into a multi-year contract. Through this partnership, Carson will be able to continue to provide its government and commercial customer base across the Pacific Northwest with a reliable supply of Neste MY Renewable Diesel at a competitive price.

Neste was one of the first companies to introduce renewable diesel into Oregon after the state adopted its Clean Fuels Program. Neste MY Renewable Diesel delivers up to 80% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over its life cycle when compared with fossil diesel. Additionally, the fuel is shown to deliver superior performance and reduce maintenance costs.

“This new, long term partnership with Carson is part of our commitment to bring more renewable diesel into Oregon,” says Carrie Song, vice president of North American renewable road transport at Neste. “We are proud to play our part in helping keep the state’s large, heavy road vehicles – whether they are big rigs, emergency response vehicles or construction equipment – moving with less GHG emissions and pollution.”

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is made from renewable and sustainably sourced waste materials such as used cooking oil and grease, not crude oil. The company collects this waste from thousands of hotels, restaurants, stadiums and other venues with industrial kitchens across North America.

Because Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel, fully compatible with all diesel engines and the existing fuel distribution infrastructure, it requires no special equipment or modification to transition fleets away from fossil fuels. This makes it an accessible way for governments and businesses to quickly achieve their climate or sustainability goals by immediately reducing emissions and phasing out the use of fossil fuels.