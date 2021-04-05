Canada Invests in Expansion of Natural Gas Refueling Network

Jim Carr, a member of the Canadian Parliament for Winnipeg South Center, on behalf of Seamus O’Regan Jr., Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, has unveiled a $3 million investment to Envoy Energy for the installation of three natural gas stations.

The new natural gas refueling stations – which are located at existing gas stops in Redcliff, Alberta; Swift Current, Saskatchewan; and Prawda, Manitoba – will include on-site storage and easy-to-use dispensers providing all the features heavy-duty truck drivers need when refueling along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is one of the greenest transportation fuels on the market today for long-haul vehicles, producing 20 to 30% fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than other petroleum products and eliminating about 95% of the contaminants coming out of traditional, diesel-powered trucks. CNG can also be produced from renewable natural gas, using waste feedstocks such as landfill gas and municipal solid waste to produce a fuel with 80% fewer GHGs.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment, which is investing to establish natural gas refueling stations along key transportation routes – providing transport companies with cleaner options to move their goods. The investment expands the number of natural gas stations along key freight corridors funded by the federal government to 22.

“Natural gas is a sustainable and economical option for the transportation sector,” says O’Regan Jr. “This investment is helping Canadian trucking fleets adopt cleaner fuel sources without compromising their day-to-day efficiency while supporting our goal of a net-zero future.”

The government has invested over $600 million to make electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuel infrastructure more accessible. This includes helping establish a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment supports natural gas refueling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centers, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government provides incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

The initiatives are part of Canada’s climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption through an additional $150 million for infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

