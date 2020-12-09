CalPortland Taps CNG to Fuel Bulk Hauler Truck Fleet

CalPortland Co., a producer of concrete products and asphalt in the western U.S. and Canada, has launched its compressed natural gas (CNG) powered bulk hauler truck fleet. The company commissioned 24 new near-zero-emission trucks to transport cement to customers in Southern California.

CalPortland’s near-zero vehicles will be fueled with Redeem by Clean Energy at a new private fueling hub located at CalPortland’s Oro Grande, Calif., cement plant. Developed by OZINGA Energy, the fueling hub consists of 24 slow-fill stations and one fast-fill station.

Redeem, a renewable natural gas (RNG) vehicle fuel, is derived from biogenic methane that is naturally generated by the decomposition of organic waste at landfills and agricultural waste sources. Utilizing Redeem instead of diesel or gasoline can reduce carbon emissions by at least 70% and up to 300%, depending upon the sources.

“In 2017 Catalina Pacific, a CalPortland company, commissioned 118 new near-zero emission concrete mixer trucks that serve the greater Los Angeles area,” says Allen Hamblen, president and CEO of CalPortland. “By adding 24 cement bulk hauler trucks and a fueling center at our Oro Grande cement plant, CalPortland continues to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to achieving zero emissions through environmental stewardship and lowering our carbon footprint within the communities where we operate.”

CalPortland’s CNG bulk hauler fleet is being partly funded with a Prop 1B grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Additionally, the fueling station project received grant funds from the Mobile Source Emission Reductions Program (AB 2766) through the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District.

The fleet consists of 24 Kenworth T680 trucks containing the Cummins Westport ISX12N Near Zero (NZ) natural gas engine. The engine is certified to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and CARB for meeting the 0.02 g/bhp-hr optional Low NOx Emissions standards – 90% lower than current emission standards. The Kenworth T680 trucks also feature an aerodynamic body to increase fuel efficiency, coupled with the Momentum 135DGE Fuel System which is designed for 600+ mile range.