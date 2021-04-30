California’s HVIP Accepting New Voucher Requests

California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) says it is accepting new voucher requests.

When HVIP begins accepting new voucher requests, funds will be available in two phases. A total of approximately $165 million will be available, however, only half of the funds will be released beginning when the program opens on June 8. The other half will be made available two months later, on August 10. Available voucher funds can be viewed in real-time on the HVIP web page once the program is open.

Current HVIP approved dealers, as well as new prospective dealers, will be required to participate in either HVIP Dealer Training (new dealers) or HVIP Required Refresher (approved dealers) in order to be able to request vouchers when HVIP opens.

A valid purchase order is required at the time a voucher request is made. Non-binding agreements are not sufficient to reserve a voucher. When HVIP re-opens, purchase orders for purchases made by private entities must be dated no more than 10 calendar days prior to the date of the corresponding request. For purchases made by public government entities, the timeline is 90 days. A purchase order or other sales agreement that is eligible at the time of the initial opening will remain eligible during both phases and the pause does not affect this eligibility.

California’s HVIP plays a crucial role in the deployment of zero-emission and near-zero-emission technologies. HVIP responds to a key market challenge by making clean vehicles more affordable for fleets through point-of-purchase price reductions.

The FY20-21 Implementation Manual is available, here.