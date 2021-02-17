Brightmark RNG Holdings Aims to Expand U.S. Biomethane Offerings

Brightmark LLC, a global waste solutions company, and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., have expanded their previously announced joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to own projects across the U.S. to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas (RNG).

“Working with Brightmark to add new projects underpins our commitment to supplying the world with affordable energy,” says Andy Walz, president of fuels and lubricants of the Americas at Chevron. “It’s an exciting time for Chevron as we continue to help advance the energy transition and help industries and consumers that use our products build a lower carbon future.”

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC’s subsidiaries currently own RNG projects in Western New York, Western Michigan, Central Florida and South Dakota. Additional equity investments by each company in the joint venture will fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of five new dairy biomethane projects in Michigan and Arizona.

Chevron will purchase RNG produced from the projects and market the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas (CNG).

