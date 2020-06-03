Bridgestone Releases New Fuel-Efficient Fleet Tire

Bridgestone Americas Inc. has released the new Firestone FD692 tire, offering fleets a fuel-efficient, SmartWay verified, and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant tire, backed by the Firestone brand.

According to Bridgestone, in head-to-head internal testing, the Firestone FD692 tire had 5% better wet traction than the Goodyear Marathon LHD2 and Continental Hybrid HD33 tires and 10% better wet traction than the Yokohama 712L4 tire. In addition to its all-weather performance, the Firestone FD692 helps fleets reduce fuel costs without compromising on durability.

“Bridgestone is committed to making mobility more efficient for fleets, which is why we are launching the new Firestone FD692 fuel-efficient drive tire to help fleets capitalize on the full performance potential of their valuable tire assets,” says Ben Johnson, marketing director of tire operations at Bridgestone Americas.

“This new tire is designed with the latest technological advancements to achieve the long-lasting wear, efficiency and dependability that hard-working fleets demand from their tires,” he adds.

Other features of the Firestone FD692 drive tire include:

A high-rigidity tread pattern to control the movement of the tire’s tread blocks for even wear and reduced rolling resistance

Sidewall technology and design to limit heat loss, improve fuel-efficiency and reduce overall tire weight without sacrificing durability

Stone rejector platform to increase retreadability of the casing by preventing trapped stones from pushing into tread grooves and piercing the tire’s belt layer

The new Firestone FD692 tire is now available in four sizes in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on the Firestone FD692 tire, click here.

Photo: Bridgestone’s Firestone FD692 drive tire