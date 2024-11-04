Ballard Will Supply 200 Fuel Cell Engines to New Flyer

Ballard Power Systems has received a purchase order to supply 200 fuel cell engines to New Flyer, a subsidiary of bus and coach manufacturer NFI Group Inc.

The order of 200 fuel cell engines, representing a total of approximately 20 MW of power, is the second purchase order under the long-term supply agreement announced in January 2024, and double the first purchase order of 100 engines under this agreement. Delivery of the 200 engines is planned for 2025 and will power New Flyer’s next-generation Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment across the U.S., including California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada and New York.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Ballard and bring cutting-edge zero-emission fuel cell buses to the market,” says David White, executive vice president, Supply Management, NFI. “As more transit operators transition to zero-emission fleets, they are increasingly adopting fuel cell technology to meet their goals. We are committed to supporting our customers through their journey to sustainability.”

“We are very excited by the continued partnership with New Flyer and their growth in demand for fuel cell engines,” adds David Mucciacciaro, Ballard’s chief commercial officer. “This order demonstrates New Flyer’s continued confidence in the performance of Ballard’s fuel cell engines and the growing market interest in the value proposition of hydrogen fuel cell buses, including long range, rapid refueling times, performance in all weather conditions and high availability.”