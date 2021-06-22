Ballard Supplying Fuel Cell Modules Destined for AC Transit in Oakland

Ballard Power Systems has received a follow-on purchase order from New Flyer for 20 fuel cell modules to power 20 New Flyer Xcelsior fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) that are planned for deployment with Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) in Oakland, Calif.

Ballard plans to deliver all the modules to New Flyer this year. Deployment of the New Flyer buses will bring the total number of Ballard-powered FCEBs operated by AC Transit to 31.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has passed an Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation requiring a growing proportion of buses purchased by transit agencies in the state to be zero-emission. The goal of the ICT regulation is for 100% of all transit buses operating in the state to be zero-emission by 2040. To accomplish this, 25% of buses purchased by California transit agencies must be zero-emission beginning in 2023, rising to 50% by 2026 and 100% by 2029.

Ballard says it is seeing increased market interest from California transit authorities as they move to adopt zero-emission buses in compliance with ICT requirements.