Ballard Secures Module Purchase Order for Fuel Cell-Electric Buses

Ballard Power Systems, a developer and manufacturer of fuel cell products, has received purchase orders from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., a Poland-based bus and trolleybus manufacturer, for 13 Ballard FCmove fuel cell modules to power 13 fuel cell-electric buses (FCEBs) deployed with In-der-City-Bus GmbH (ICB), which operates bus routes in Frankfurt, Germany. Ballard plans to ship the modules this year and the buses are planned for deployment in 2022.

Each of the single-decker Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses is 40 feet long and is capable of traveling 210 miles on a single hydrogen refueling. The buses are designed for maximum passenger comfort and security, with amenities that include air conditioning, a modern passenger information system, built-in USB charging points, wheelchair access and CCTV cameras.

“With the deployment of these 13 buses, Ballard modules will be powering a total of 80 Solaris buses in The Netherlands, Germany and Italy,” says Rob Campbell, CCO of Ballard. “The orders we are announcing today are indicative of the growing European and global adoption of zero-emission FCEBs, driven by recognized benefits that include superior total cost of ownership for bus fleet operators along with route flexibility, rapid refueling and long-range zero-emission performance.”

The city of Frankfurt has targeted climate neutrality by 2050, including achievement of city traffic climate neutrality by 2030. ICB is committed to implementing climate protection goals in concert with Frankfurt’s target and began an initiative to obtain fuel cell-powered buses in 2020. ICB plans to refuel its fuel cell buses with hydrogen at a central station located at its bus depot.

Photo: Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus, powered by a Ballard fuel cell module