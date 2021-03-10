Ballard Provides Wrightbus with Fuel Cell Modules to Power U.K. Buses

Ballard Power Systems has received follow-on purchase orders from Wrightbus, a bus OEM headquartered in Northern Ireland, for a total of 50 fuel cell modules to power fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) planned for deployment in a number of U.K. cities. The buses will be partially funded under the Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe (JIVE) program.

“The orders from Wrightbus for 50 fuel cell modules, in combination with the 50 modules noted in June 2020, underpins the value we place on our long-standing partnership with Wrightbus,” says Rob Campbell, COO of Ballard Power Systems. “The FCEB market is gaining momentum and is expected to continue on an aggressive growth path in Europe – and globally. Ballard intends to continue leading with proven and reliable fuel cell products that offer superior total cost of ownership for bus fleet operators along with the benefits of fuel cell buses that deliver route flexibility, rapid refueling and long-range zero-emission performance.”

The orders for the 50 fuel cell modules are incremental to the previous orders, with all 50 of the modules having shipped in 2020. Of the additional 50 modules recently announced, 4 were shipped in 2020. The additional modules will power buses planned for deployment in a number of U.K. cities including Birmingham, Aberdeen, London and Belfast.

The JIVE program provides partial funding for a total of 295 FCEBs, of which 120 are currently operating in the U.K., Germany, France, Latvia and The Netherlands. The remaining 175 FCEBs are expected to be deployed in various European cities by mid-2022. Ballard is supplying fuel cell modules for more than 85% of the FCEBs deployed and ordered to date under the JIVE program.