Ballard, Linamar Partnering on Light-Duty Fuel Cell Solutions

Ballard Power Systems and Linamar Corp. have formed a strategic alliance for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for Class 1 and 2 vehicles, weighing up to five tons, initially in North America and Europe.

With emission regulations, zero-emission vehicle mandates and low-emission zones in place in many jurisdictions around the world, its is imperative to find truly green end-to-end solutions that combine zero-emission operation with zero-emissions fuel sources. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are an answer to that challenge, note the companies. In particular, there is growing demand for FCEVs that can operate on long duty cycles – without payload compromise – and be rapidly refueled in order to maximize fleet utilization.

“We are excited to form a strategic alliance with Linamar, a global manufacturer of precision products and powertrain system solutions that is leaning into the future of zero-emission mobility,” says Randy MacEwen, president and CEO of Ballard Power Systems. “In addition to our existing joint working relationship on the recently announced UPS delivery van trial in California, we now deepen our collaboration based on a joint vision to provide zero-emission fuel cell powertrains for light-duty vehicles, particularly those that require long-range, extended duty cycle and rapid refueling.”

In the initial phase of work under a framework agreement, a fuel cell powertrain solution will be developed, with Ballard providing the fuel cell subsystem and Linamar providing the rolling chassis, tanks, enclosures, cradles and other balance of plant needs – as well as final assembly. Following successful testing of the demonstration platform, Ballard and Linamar say they will contemplate the formation of a joint venture to sell and support powertrains with fuel cell systems and an interchangeable rolling chassis for use in a range of light-duty Class 1 and 2 vehicles, including passenger cars, SUV’s, light trucks and commercial vans.