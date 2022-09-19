Ballard Invests in Quantron Fuel Cell EV Platform Development

Ballard Power Systems has made a minority equity investment in Quantron AG, a global electric vehicle (EV) integrator and emerging specialty OEM, to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption.

As part of Quantron’s financing round of up to 50 million euros, Ballard’s investment proceeds will be used by Quantron to develop their truck fuel cell vehicle platforms, under the terms of a joint development agreement. Ballard will be the exclusive fuel cell supplier to Quantron for these platforms.

As part of the strategic partnership, Quantron committed to purchase 140 FCmove modules, with an option to purchase an additional 50 units. The fuel cell modules are expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

The zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle platforms developed by Quantron will integrate Ballard fuel cell products for various truck applications in Europe and the U.S.

“We are seeing growing global demand and policy support for zero-emission transport as companies strive to reach decarbonization targets. This collaboration accelerates our entry into the European truck market and aims to have Quantron’s initial hydrogen-powered, zero emission trucks on the road in the next 18 months,” says Randy MacEwen, CEO of Ballard Power Systems.

“Quantron is thrilled to advance our strategic partnership with Ballard,” comments Andreas Haller, founder and chairman of Quantron AG. “We see compelling mobility use cases where fuel cell engines are the most suitable zero emission solution, given the power and range requirements of the application.”

“We want to offer our customers the best solution possible, and our continued collaboration with Ballard allows us to advance our environmentally friendly offerings to meet our customers’ needs, including range, payload, and refueling time, with an increasingly competitive total cost of ownership,” adds Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG. Pursuant to its strategic investment, Ballard will have the right to appoint a representative to Quantron’s board of directors.