Ballard, AUDI Sign Agreements Regarding Fuel Cell Stacks for Vehicle Propulsion

Ballard Power Systems, a developer and manufacturer of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products, has signed definitive agreements with AUDI AG expanding Ballard’s right to use the FCgen-HPS product, a high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.

The FCgen-HPS fuel cell stack provides propulsion for a range of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, with a power density of 4.3 kW/L. The FCgen-HPS was fully designed and developed by Ballard to stringent automotive standards in the company’s Technology Solutions program with AUDI AG.

In addition to its high-power density, the FCgen-HPS delivers a combination of performance metrics, including:

High power output: up to 140 kW maximum power level, with scalability to multiple power blocks

High operating temperature: up to 95℃ maximum operating temperature, which allows for more efficient and smaller cooling systems

Rugged cold-weather capabilities: -28℃ freeze start capability with fast power ramp

To learn more about the FCgen-HPS fuel cell, click here.