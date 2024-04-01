Ballard Agrees to Supply 1,000 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engines for Solaris Buses

Ballard Power Systems has signed a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) with its customer Solaris Bus & Coach, a leading European bus manufacturer, for the supply of 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines through 2027 for the European transit bus market.

The LTSA consolidates existing orders for approximately 300 fuel cell engines, while adding aftermarket and extended warranty services to those orders, with a new incremental supply commitment for about 700 fuel cell engines and related aftermarket extended warranty services.

This consolidated order represents the largest order of fuel cell engines in Ballard’s history and marks a significant step forward in its relationship with Solaris. The 1,000 units will be made up of about 80% FCmove-HD 70-kW and 20% FCmove-HD+ 100-kW engines to address both the 12- and 18-meter bus markets, with delivery starting in 2024 and running through the end of 2027.

These engines are expected to be deployed in buses across Europe, where Solaris buses powered by Ballard fuel cell engines currently operate in over 22 European cities. Supported by policy tailwinds and regulations to decarbonize public urban transport fleets, the transition to zero-emission city buses has accelerated in recent years as the value proposition of hydrogen fuel cells are increasingly understood — zero emissions, quick refueling and long range, without impact to performance or duty cycle.

“This landmark agreement embarks on the next phase of Ballard and Solaris’ partnership to accelerate fuel cell bus adoption in Europe, leveraging Ballard’s proven product performance, as the energy transition gains momentum,” says Randy MacEwen, Ballard president and CEO. “This LTSA is a testament to our collaborative efforts with Solaris spanning over a decade in bringing safe, competitive, durable zero-emission solutions to transit operators across Europe. We are on the road to achieving scaled deployment of fuel cell buses, which is a critical lever to facilitate economies of scale and cost down initiatives, driving improved economics and reduced emissions for fleet operators.”

“We are excited to continue our work with Ballard and further our progress in the rapidly growing European hydrogen fuel cell bus market as fuel cell vehicles become an increasingly significant share of our production mix,” adds Javier Iriarte, Solaris CEO. “Solaris has become a leader in deploying hydrogen technology in public transport and an experienced partner for European operators. To date, we have delivered nearly 200 hydrogen-powered buses, and another over 500 units are in our orderbook for next two years.”