B6.7N Natural Gas Engine Now Available in Peterbilt Medium-Duty Trucks

Peterbilt Motors says the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine is now available in its new medium-duty Model 536 and Model 537 trucks.

The non-CDL Class 6 Model 536 is designed to provide drivers class-leading performance with a low cab entry height, excellent visibility, low NVH and room for three people within the 2.1m wide cab. With the latest B6.7N engine, the truck offers up to 240 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque while emitting 50% lower NOx emissions than current EPA standards.

“Natural gas engine offerings have been part of the Peterbilt portfolio since the introduction of our first CNG-powered vehicles in 2007,” says Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt’s chief engineer. “The introduction of the B6.7N is the latest example of our environmental stewardship and ongoing commitment to sustainability, extending our near-zero emissions solutions to more applications.”

Natural gas engines first came into the Peterbilt lineup as an option on the Model 320. Today, three natural gas engine platforms are available in several Peterbilt truck models. Medium-duty trucks can be configured with the B6.7N and the L9N (featuring up to 320 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque), while the company’s heavy-duty Model 520, Model 567 and Model 579 can be outfitted with the ISX12N engine (400 hp and 1,450 lb-ft of torque).