ARBOC Signs Multiyear Distributor Bus Sale Contract with California Transit Authority

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles LLC, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has signed a two-year contract with Morongo Basin Transit Authority (MBTA), executed on its behalf by ARBOC distributor Creative Bus Sales. The contract, which includes up to three one-year extensions, will be available to participating members of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT) to make purchases of ARBOC vehicles. CALACT is a state transit association with over 300 members.

“This announcement is another example of cooperatives working together to efficiently deploy mobility at scale,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “NFI is pleased to support this cooperative contract facilitating procurement across the state of California, but more importantly, to continue expanding ARBOC’s leading low-floor solutions into communities across California who depend on fully accessible transit and shuttle services.”

The contract, which includes ARBOC’s Mobility, Independence, Freedom and, for the first time, the Equess, was placed through ARBOC distributor Creative Bus Sales and provides CALACT members direct access to purchase a variety of transit vehicles.

“We are excited to partner with Creative Bus Sales in providing fully accessible mobility to members of CALACT,” comments Doug Minix, general manager of ARBOC. “Since inception, ARBOC has built over 4,000 low-floor and cutaway vehicles and continues to lead the market in accessible mobility for everyone. Today, we expand reach into California by offering a wider line up of ARBOC vehicles through this innovative purchasing cooperative than ever before.”

The MBTA/CALACT contract offers a federal and California State compliant purchasing solution allowing agencies to select a vehicle that best meets their respective transit needs. ARBOC was first awarded vehicles through the purchasing cooperative in 2011 and has since sold over 200 vehicles into the State of California through the contract. As agencies make new purchases through this cooperative contract, they will be added to NFI’s backlog.