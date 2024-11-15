Solaris Wins Order for Up to 45 Urbino 24 Electric Buses

Solaris Bus & Coach has won a tender for up to 45 double-articulated Urbino 24 electric buses, that will be integrated into the transport network of the Belgian city of Liège.

This marks the largest tender to date for Solaris’s double-articulated buses. The first order, placed for 18 units, was secured by Wallonia’s regional transport company Opérateur de transport de Wallonie–TEC, which manages transport in Liège. The first five buses from this order will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining 13 units arriving in 2026.

The 24-meter length of these double-articulated buses translates into high passenger capacity, making them ideal for high-frequency Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. Urbino 24 electric buses generate no emissions at the point of use, thus supporting the development of sustainable transportation and enhancing the quality of life of city residents. The buses ordered will feature the MetroStyle design.

“We are especially delighted to deliver Urbino 24 electric buses in the unique MetroStyle design to Liège,” says Olivier Michard, chief commercial officer at Solaris. “These exceptional zero-emission buses will support sustainable and convenient public transport in the city.”

Each of the 24-meter electric buses will be powered by two electric axles. Energy will be supplied by Solaris High Energy batteries, with a total capacity of approximately 800 kWh per vehicle. These energy storage units will be charged via a plug-in connection. The buses will be equipped with multiple driver-assistance systems, including a 270-degree camera system monitoring the area around the bus and enhanced visibility cameras in place of mirrors.

The buses will have 50 seats, and passengers will have access to USB chargers for mobile devices. Modern LED lighting technology will be installed throughout the vehicle. For improved fleet management, the Urbino 24 electric MetroStyle buses will be equipped with the eSConnect diagnostic tool.

The 24-meter Solaris bus was developed exclusively as a platform for zero-emission vehicles, including electric buses and trolley buses. Solaris has already delivered 50 double-articulated vehicles. Fourteen of these are electric models that serve transport in Aalborg, Denmark. The company has also delivered 36 double-articulated trolleybuses for operators in Prague and Bratislava.