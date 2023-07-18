ANGI Taps Dev Patel to Lead Global Hydrogen Sales

ANGI Energy Systems, a Vontier company and provider of alternative fueling solutions, has appointed Dev Patel as its senior director of global hydrogen sales.

Patel has over 20 years of experience in the gas industry working across both hydrogen and compressed natural gas (CNG) markets. In 2020, he joined ANGI as the director of business development for natural gas refueling equipment sales. With expertise in both engineering and commercial aspects of the business, Dev has played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s CNG business while helping to build its new hydrogen commercial function.

“It is extremely exciting and encouraging to witness the progress and innovation within our company, and the industry as a whole, as we transition to alternative, cleaner fuels,” Patel says. “My role underlines ANGI Energy Systems’ dedication to providing cutting-edge alternative fueling solutions and driving the transition towards a successful, sustainable and multi-energy future.”

ANGI’s advanced gaseous dispensing, compression technology and station-building experience for CNG and RNG provide a strong foundation to continue to serve the market’s needs in the global energy transition, the company says.