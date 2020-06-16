ANGI Energy Systems Develops CNG Fleet Fueling Solution

ANGI Energy Systems has developed a CNG fleet fueling solution that is tailored for quick deployment with minimal site costs.

Infrastructure cost is often the most costly and time-consuming step to building a CNG fleet. The cost associated with constructing a CNG refueling station can vary significantly depending on size and application. Given the wide variety of vehicle types, applications and duty cycles, there is no single formula for designing a CNG vehicle refueling station and estimating the associated footprint.

ANGI Energy Systems’ NG75E fueling solution is offered in multiple configurations, to support small- to medium-sized fleets with an affordable first cost and total cost of ownership.

This fully packaged solution is built for:

Solution Flexibility: This package can be purchased as a stand-alone product in a simplex, duplex and triplex solution. It can also be configured as an integrated FleetPro, or an integrated simplex solution that can greatly reduce construction costs

Mobilization: The FleetPro and integrated compressor packages are designed for simple installation and relocation – allowing flexibility for relocation if the fleet needs change

Performance: ANGI NG75E offers a range of inlet pressures from 4–13 PSIG and flow rates of 67–100 SCFM giving you up to 48 GGE per hour, per compressor, which is ideal for small- to medium-fleets

The ANGI NG75E is a fully packaged, quick-deployment CNG compressor that allows for simplified installation and operation. At the core of the NG75 packages are JA Becker CNG Compressors, designed for lower inlet pressures. This package offers flexibility to small- and medium-sized refuse, vocational, municipal and other fleet operations.

Photo: ANGI’s NG75E CNG fueling solution