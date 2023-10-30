Amy Davis to Lead Cummins’ Accelera and Components Businesses

Cummins has tapped industry veteran Amy Davis to assume leadership of both its Accelera and Components segments, working to “continue the momentum and growth of both businesses.”

“When we launched our Destination Zero strategy in 2022, we emphasized that we will win with the knowledge and capabilities we have as an incumbent, while balancing that with the agility of a startup,” says Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ chair and CEO. “Unified under one leader, Accelera and Components will continue operating as independent segments, but we will bring together two experienced and capable teams of general managers to continue leading them forward.”

Davis has led the Accelera business since 2020, driving the acquisition and integration of several key businesses, growing annual revenues more than 400% and increasing electrolyzer order backlog tenfold. She is very familiar with the Components business, having served as vice president of the Cummins Filtration business prior to her current role, where she achieved record revenues and profits.

Davis joined Cummins in 1994 and had held numerous roles, including as president of the Cummins Northeast distributor, where she oversaw significant revenues and profit increases.