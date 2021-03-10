Amp Americas Brings Fourth RNG Production Facility Online

Amp Americas, a company that specializes in renewable transportation fuel, says its fourth biogas facility producing renewable natural gas (RNG) from dairy waste is now operational and has begun delivering RNG into the Alliance natural gas pipeline to be used as transportation fuel.

Located in Morris, Minn., near the state’s western border, the new plant is Amp Americas’ largest dairy RNG project to date and the state’s first on-farm biogas-to-vehicle fuel facility. With this project, Amp Americas has now developed dairy RNG production on 12 dairies with over 66,000 cows.

Working with Riverview LLP, a dairy operation based in Minnesota, the project captures over 700,000 gallons of manure per day from three different sites, converts it into renewable methane, purifies it into RNG and compresses it to inject into the pipeline. Along with two RNG projects in Indiana and another in Arizona, Amp Americas says it is now operating four of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the country, producing a total of over 10 million gallons of RNG annually. Amp Americas markets its dairy RNG to fleets in California along with gas from a number of other dairy, landfill and wastewater projects developed by others through its marketing arm.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Riverview and to launch our largest project to date,” says Grant Zimmerman, CEO of Amp Americas. “We installed pipelines connecting three of Riverview’s dairies, restarted aging digesters and built our RNG plant and the pipeline injection station. This project will produce millions of gallons of 100% renewable transportation fuel each year.”

During construction, the project employed 140 people, and now in operations, Amp Americas has added six permanent full-time jobs in Morris bringing the company’s team to a total of 60 across six states. Amp Americas will operate the Riverview RNG facilities under its services business, a unit of Amp Americas that leverages its 9 years of experience in biogas operations. Amp services also operates other dairy RNG projects such as the company’s Indiana projects now owned by Generate Capital and another dairy RNG project located in Arizona.

Amp Americas recently expanded its ongoing relationship with EIV Capital LLC, to provide the required equity investment needed for the continued buildout of the business.