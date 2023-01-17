Amogy Tests Ammonia-Hydrogen Power System for Semi-Trucks

Amogy Inc. has successfully tested its ammonia-powered, zero-emission semi-truck. After integrating its technology into a 5 kW drone in July 2021 and 100 kW John Deere tractor in May 2022, Amogy has quickly scaled its ammonia-to-power technology to 300 kW. Following an eight-minute-long fueling, the semi-truck, having 900 kWh of total stored net electric energy, was tested for several hours on the campus of Stony Brook University. Later this month, the Amogy team will pursue a full-scale testing on a test track to showcase the truck’s performance under various real-world operating conditions.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system enables the on-board cracking of ammonia into hydrogen, which is then sent directly into a fuel cell to power the vehicle. Liquid ammonia has an energy density that is approximately three times greater than compressed hydrogen and it requires significantly less energy, making it cost-effective to store and transport.

“Beyond its incredible energy-density and liquid phase at an ambient temperature, ammonia is an optimal fuel to achieve rapid decarbonization of heavy transportations because it is available globally with existing infrastructure already in place,” says Seonghoon Woo, Amogy’s CEO.

“This achievement not only showcases Amogy’s technology as an accessible and scalable solution for trucking, it also highlights the capabilities and dedication of our outstanding team,” continues Woo. “First it was an ammonia-powered drone, then a tractor and now a truck. In the near future, we look forward to further scaling and tackling other hard-to-abate sectors, such as global shipping.”