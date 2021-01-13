Ameresco Completes McCarty Road RNG Plant

Ameresco Inc., an independent provider of renewable energy solutions, has achieved mechanical completion at its McCarty Road landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant located in Houston.

“Demand for RNG from the transportation sector has steadily risen for the past several years, and we anticipate this to continue into the future because of the positive impact it offers,” says Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain., a company that specializes in the development and distribution of alternative fuel. “Organizations using RNG reduce transportation-related emissions in support of sustainability goals and lower fuel spend, thanks to economic benefits like environmental and tax credits. Despite challenges experienced in 2020, we applaud Ameresco on the progress of this landfill project and look forward to future collaboration.”

The Ameresco team broke ground on the project in second quarter of 2020 and navigated the construction challenges and equipment delays associated with a global pandemic and an active hurricane season. The facility has a gross nameplate in excess of 1.1 million dekatherms per year and is capable of processing 4,500 scfm of raw landfill gas.

The project is expected to reach commercial operations in early 2021.

Photo: Ameresco’s Savannah River biomass facility