700+ CNG Trucks Headline Amazon’s Emissions-Reduction Plans

With a recent order, Amazon Inc. is adding hundreds of compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to its fleet as it looks for ways to reduce emissions in its operations, according to a recent article from Reuters.

The article goes on to say that due to various degrees of economic and social lockdowns – and restrictions implemented in the wake of COVID-19 – the country’s delivery sector experienced a spike in activity. Last year’s truck volumes exceeded 2019 levels. As the trucking sector increasingly looks to lower emissions, more and more companies are turning to clean fuels to meet their climate goals. Reuters writes that a majority of the country’s freight is delivered with medium- and heavy-duty trucks, which account for 20% of the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Amazon is excited about introducing new sustainable solutions for freight transportation and is working on testing a number of new vehicle types including electric, CNG and others,” Reuters reports Amazon as saying in a statement.

The engines, which will be supplied by a joint venture between Cummins Westport, will be utilized in Amazon’s heavy-duty trucks, notes the article. According to a company spokesperson, Amazon has placed orders in excess of 700 CNG Class 6 and Class 8 trucks to date.

