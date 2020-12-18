Alliance AutoGas, NET Trans Receive Sustainable Transporation Award

Alliance AutoGas (AAG), an international network that provides comprehensive propane autogas solutions to light-, medium- and heavy-duty fleets, and Northeast Tennessee Rural Public Transportation (NET Trans), Northeast Tennessee’s rural public transit company, have recently received the 2020 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Award for their joint efforts in improving the air quality in Eastern Tennessee.

NET Trans’ vehicle fleet is equipped with wheelchair lifts and able to serve customers with disabilities throughout their footprint. The company is a not for profit, working as part of the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, and serves numerous counties in the northeast region of Tennessee, along with urbanized areas outside the city limits of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.

In 2016, NET Trans implemented an autogas program with AAG and continues to support the surrounding community with its fleet of autogas transit vans. This September, NET Trans opened its third refueling center at the U-Haul location in Kingsport, Tenn.

Autogas is the most widely used alternative fuel in the world, fueling over 23 million drivers. Its many benefits include the reduction of harmful tailpipe emissions such as CO2, greenhouse gases and NOx, the cost savings per gallon versus gasoline or diesel, and in the U.S., the opportunity to use domestic fuel. Ninety-nine percent of our nation’s propane autogas is produced in North America, meaning fleets that use alternative fuel are also increasing U.S. energy security. On average, autogas costs about 30% less at the pump than gasoline at any given time. Even during spikes in the price of crude oil, the relationship between the price of gasoline and autogas has held steady, keeping autogas as a viable solution for vehicle fleets wanting to make a positive environmental impact today.

“We congratulate these winners who are on the cutting edge of possibilities in sustainability in transportation,” says David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “Their innovation and achievements come in many forms – but all share the goal of a better environment – and our state benefits from their example.”

NET Trans was additionally named the 2017 winner of the annual Propane Autogas Fleet Award from the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC). The award recognized NET Trans’ strong commitment and successful transition to propane use as a member of fleet transit.