Albuquerque Turns to Trillium to Fuel CNG Bus Fleet

Albuquerque, N.M., has opened a new compressed natural gas (CNG) station to refuel its CNG bus fleet. The new station marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the city and Trillium, a provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions.

After Albuquerque evaluated its needs for clean public transit, they turned to Houston-based Trillium for the design and installation of a turn-key CNG system. CNG is a clean-burning alternative fuel, producing up to 27% fewer carbon emissions than diesel, while providing safe and reliable technology that can perform on par with diesel buses.

The new station marks the start of a 20-year partnership between Trillium and Albuquerque, where Trillium will build and maintain a station that serves the city’s CNG bus fleet. Albuquerque first began purchasing CNG buses in 1997. The new CNG station will replace a more than 20-year-old station.

“In 1997, the alternative fueling landscape had fewer offerings than it does today,” says Danny Holcomb, transit director for Albuquerque. “Currently, Albuquerque is still determining what the fueling source of its fleet will be in the coming years and thankfully we will have the infrastructure in place if the decision to pursue all or some CNG buses is made.”

Albuquerque’s fleet currently has 41 CNG buses, but the station could service up to 101 CNG buses by 2032. If the city chooses to increase their fleet even further, Trillium’s design allows for an additional CNG compressor to accommodate expansions.

This will be the second CNG station in New Mexico for Love’s Travel Stops, the parent company of Trillium. Its existing station, located on Interstate 40 at exit 149, serves heavy-duty transit customers on the westside of Albuquerque. Construction of the new station will begin in October.